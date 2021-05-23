Best wheel brush for 2021

You may have the right wheel cleaner, but now you need the perfect wheel brush to make cleaning rims of dirt, grime and brake dust a breeze. Thankfully, here at Roadshow we have experience with a lot of wheel brushes, and we have our favorites to share with you. Check out our top picks for the best wheel brush below and don't forget to read on for a few wheel cleaning tips afterwards.

WoollyWormit The Woolly Wormit wheel brush is genius. It bends, for one thing, which makes getting behind wheels, between narrow spokes or into a car's wheel smaller crevices super easy. Secondly, it features a removable microfiber cleaning pad, so you can take it off and toss it in the wash every so often. Oh, and it has a built-in lug nut cleaner. Seriously, it's pretty much the perfect wheel cleaning brush.

BrushDepot The BrushDepot Synthetic Wool Wheel Brush takes a close second place. While our top pick bends to make the job of getting between wheel spokes, into the wheel barrel and tight spaces easier, the BrushDepot unit still makes it easy to clean wheels of road grime and dirt with its synthetic material that holds a lot of soap and water. Plus, it's much cheaper, which is a bonus if you're on a budget.

Takuvu Wheel brushes with bristles were often the go-to tool years ago, but with so many new types of materials, they're not nearly as popular. We certainly prefer something like a microfiber cleaning material, but if you want to go this route, the Takuvu Master Wheel Brush is a good choice. The only complaint we have is the top cap was a little loose, which protects the wheel from unintended scratches. Otherwise, it's a solid and cheaper wheel-cleaning brush.

Viking Cheap doesn't mean poor quality, and with Viking's Wheel and Rim Brush under $10, this little tool does a wonderful job to scrub off grime, brake dust and dirt. No, this cleaning brush doesn't bend and you can't remove the microfiber material to wash it later, but for the price it does a swell job.

3W If you want a two-for-one deal, 3W's Wheel and Tire Brush kit gives you something that can scrub your painted wheels of stubborn dirt and take care of your tires. These are bristled brushes, but still, they do a good job cleaning wheels and getting dirt and muck off tires. Plus, the price is good for both of these tools.

Comparison of the best wheel brushes for 2021 Best wheel brush Brand Name Price Overall Woolly Wormit Wheel Brush $26 Overall runner-up BrushDepot Synthetic Wool Wheel Brush $15 With Bristles Takuvu Master Wheel Brush $12 Cheap Viking Wheel and Rim Brush $9 Combo 3W Wheel and Tire Brush kit $20

Tips for cleaning wheels

Use a separate bucket: Don't dip your wheel brush into the same bucket you used to wash the entire car. You could take dirt or other debris from that bucket and potentially scratch your wheels.

Replace a brush often: If you don't get a wheel brush with a removable pad to wash as needed, definitely replace a brush often. After so many uses, the brush isn't going to do its job well enough.

Pick the right brush for your wheels: There are oodles of wheel designs, and they can be easier, or more difficult, to clean. A wheel with lots of spokes will be a more intricate job, while chunkier wheels may not need too much elbow grease. Consider this when choosing a wheel brush.

Pair a great brush with a good cleaner:

Enjoy sparkling-clean wheels

With the right wheel cleaner brush, you'll have wonderfully clean wheels to rock on your ride of choice. Remember, wheels are like your car's shoes: They can complete the look! So keep them clean with our top wheel brush choices.