Bentley wants to set a record at Pikes Peak with a Continental GT

Fresh off its success there last year, Bentley is once again preparing to contest a production car in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Where last year the British company campaigned a Bentayga in the event, this year it's a Continental GT that'll be headed up the 12.42-mile course to the 14,115-foot finish line.

Bentley last year claimed a Pikes Peak record in the "production SUV" category, with the Bentayga hitting the summit in 10 minutes, 49.9 seconds, and hopes the Continental GT will similarly snag a production car record. But with few manufacturers campaigning production cars at the challenging event, it's unclear what time Bentley is aiming for.

Either way, Bentley's motorsport department has been preparing a Continental GT at the company's home in Crewe, England. As with last year's Bentayga, the coupe will be driven by racing driver Rhys Millen -- known as the "King of the Mountain" for his successes at Pikes Peak.

Bentley says it will reveal more details about the Pikes Peak car later, but said it'll use the 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine that is rated for 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Bentley claims the car will get to 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds and notes it has active antiroll bars to improve its handling. Last year's Bentayga was barely modified at all from production spec, aside from some weight removal and installation of required safety equipment, so we're betting the Continental GT will similarly be close to stock.

This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race day is set for Sunday, June 30. Check back then to see how Bentley's luxury coupe performs in the challenging, 156-corner competition.