Baby Benz: Mercedes-Benz A-Class will finally come to the US

It should be arriving in 2018, which means it could be revealed as early as the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

For those of you who weren't smitten with the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the upcoming A-Class might be the baby Benz for you.

Mercedes will bring its small A-Class sedan to the US in late 2018, Automotive News reports, citing conversations with dealers who were present at a Mercedes-Benz dealer meeting in Miami this month. It will slot below the CLA-Class sedan, which carries "coupe-like" styling and is currently the smallest Mercedes on sale in the US.

I was never a big fan of the CLA-Class, but this thing looks perfectly proportioned.

The A-Class is traditionally a hatchback, but when the latest generation is introduced either later this year or early next year, it will rock a sedan body. The dealers didn't tell AN very much, saying it looks "very nice" with an interior that's "cutting edge and techy." It's expected to slot below the CLA-Class' retail price of $32,700.

Most everything we know about the future A-Class comes from the Shanghai Motor Show, where Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept A Sedan. This preview of Mercedes-Benz's styling direction for small cars sports more angular headlights, smoother sides and a hood that's nice and low.

Vehicles traditionally take up to one year after their initial unveiling to go on sale. If AN is right and the A-Class is slated for a September 2018 on-sale date, that would mean the A-Class' reveal could happen as early as the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which has its press days on September 12 and 13. That show is on Mercedes-Benz's home turf, as well, which would be a great place to show off a new gateway drug for buyers eager to pick up a luxury car.

