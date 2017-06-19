Baby Benz: Mercedes-Benz A-Class will finally come to the US

For those of you who weren't smitten with the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the upcoming A-Class might be the baby Benz for you.

Mercedes will bring its small A-Class sedan to the US in late 2018, Automotive News reports, citing conversations with dealers who were present at a Mercedes-Benz dealer meeting in Miami this month. It will slot below the CLA-Class sedan, which carries "coupe-like" styling and is currently the smallest Mercedes on sale in the US.

The A-Class is traditionally a hatchback, but when the latest generation is introduced either later this year or early next year, it will rock a sedan body. The dealers didn't tell AN very much, saying it looks "very nice" with an interior that's "cutting edge and techy." It's expected to slot below the CLA-Class' retail price of $32,700.

Most everything we know about the future A-Class comes from the Shanghai Motor Show, where Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept A Sedan. This preview of Mercedes-Benz's styling direction for small cars sports more angular headlights, smoother sides and a hood that's nice and low.

Vehicles traditionally take up to one year after their initial unveiling to go on sale. If AN is right and the A-Class is slated for a September 2018 on-sale date, that would mean the A-Class' reveal could happen as early as the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which has its press days on September 12 and 13. That show is on Mercedes-Benz's home turf, as well, which would be a great place to show off a new gateway drug for buyers eager to pick up a luxury car.