2022 Audi S3 adds power, sharpens up and sports a sweet yellow hue

Gather round, Audi fans because here we have the most affordable model from the "S" hierarchy. On Tuesday, Audi revealed the 2022 Audi S3 in both Sportback and sedan flavors in Europe.

The S3 will almost certainly make its way to the US again but we don't have any final information on what to expect from our model. Audi didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment. However, when it more than likely does land here, don't look for the lovely S3 Sportback. Audi only sells the standard A3 sedan here since there isn't much of an appetite for hatchbacks locally.

Anyway, let's talk about what we have here. There's still a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine under the hood, but now, it makes 305 horsepower compared to 288 hp in the current car. Torque rises, too, up to 295 pound-feet, or 15 more units of twist this time around. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifts and sends power to all four wheels. Drivers should breeze past 62 mph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds.

Two suspension setups help the S3 carve the road ahead. There's the standard suspension, which drops the car by 0.6 inches, and provides everything drivers expect of an Audi S car, or the S Sport suspension. The latter adds damper control, which adjusts the suspension on the fly as it encounters various road conditions and inputs.

The design isn't much of a surprise since it takes a lot of the sharp cues from the standard A3. It falls in line with recent Audi designs and looks a bit like a baby S7 -- not a bad thing in any way. But Python Yellow? Bring that here, Audi. It's great. Inside, it's very similar to the standard A3 as well, but of course, there are sporting touches to match the S pedigree, such as decorative carbon or aluminum inlays meant to mirror the car's headlight design. The new shifter design is also... something.

Drivers will find a 10.25-inch digital display ahead of them standard, but the Digital Cockpit bumps the screen size to 12.3 inches. In the center of the cockpit sits a 10.1-inch touchscreen running the latest MMI system for infotainment and climate controls. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is wireless phone charging and Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. And here's a fun fact: the redesigned sport seats are largely made from recycled bottles.

The first S3 models will reach dealers this October with prices starting at $55,544 for the sedan and $54,511 for the hatchback at current exchange rates. Audi doesn't plan to launch the standard A3 in the US until late next year, so we likely have a little time to kill before the hotter S3 reaches this side of the Atlantic. Perhaps you can start saving your monies now.