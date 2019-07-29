2020 Audi S7 commands a $10,000 premium over S6 sedan sibling

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi has already given out a whole host of details for the upcoming 2020 S6 and S7 sporty siblings, including what to expect under the hood and in the cabin. Last week, the automaker told us how much the S6 would cost, and this week, it's the S7's turn up to bat. I hope you brought a larger wallet.

The 2020 Audi S7 will start at $84,895 after the $995 mandatory destination charge. This represents a $10,000 premium over the 2020 Audi S6, both of which offer the solidly-equipped Premium Plus trim as the base. Stepping up the higher Prestige trim in the S7 brings the price up to $90,495. There's an even larger gulf here, as the 2020 S6 Prestige costs $78,795. Yikes.

Aside from its hatchback silhouette, there's no other difference between the S6 and S7, at least as far as I can tell. Both sport the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, and both include a 48-volt mild hybrid system to add a little extra hustle. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard on both cars, too.

Outside the S7, sportier bumpers are par for the course, as is a quad-tailpipe exhaust system, air suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels with summer tires. An optional optics package adds larger wheels and black exterior trim, while an optional sport package adds all-wheel steering, a different differential, red brake calipers and a sportier (read: louder) exhaust.

Inside, there are diamond-stitched sport seats wrapped in Valcona leather, which sounds suitably fancy. Standard equipment includes the excellent MMI Touch Response two-screen infotainment system, alongside the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster, four-zone automatic climate control, a surround-view camera system and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system. A whole host of the usual safety systems are either standard or optional, as well.