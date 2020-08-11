  • 2022 Audi S3
Here's the 2022 Audi S3 in both sedan and Sportback styles.

The S3 sedan will almost surely reach the US again.

The S3 Sportback isn't a likely candidate, sadly.

Audi sharpened up the exterior design and it looks pretty good.

The yellow color seen on the hatch is a limited edition color, and hopefully, we see it offered in the US.

Inside, the cockpit follows the standard A3's style with lots more screens.

A new shifter design is sort of odd. We'll have to try it in person to see how it works.

The S3 models will launch first in Germany this October.

We won't see the new A3 until late 2021, so the S3 is probably behind the standard car.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the new S3!

Audi sharpens the S3 and adds more power

