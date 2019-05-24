Audi Q3 Sportback 'coupeover' will debut in July, but don’t expect it in the US

Enlarge Image Audi

The US will get a new Audi Q3 in the coming months; it's a good car, too, as we learned on an early drive late last year. We kinda-sorta knew that there would be a swoopy-coupe Sportback variant coming after that, and now we know when it'll debut.

Audi will pull back the wraps on its Q3 Sportback crossover in July, according to comments CEO Bram Schot made during Audi's annual meeting this week. It will have its own event, because there are no relevant auto shows in July -- a benefit for Audi, because that means it won't have to share the spotlight with any competitors.

Schot also commented that the Sportback moniker will expand to even more models in the future, covering both A and Q models. Like ones we've already seen, it's likely that the Sportback will sacrifice a bit of cargo space for a fastback silhouette that prioritizes aesthetics over everything else. Under the body, though, powertrains and tech should be nearly exactly the same, save for some potential standard-equipment shuffling.

However, it turns out that none of this matters to us 'Mericans. An Audi spokesperson confirmed to Motor Authority that the Q3 Sportback will not be coming to the US. The spox didn't give a reason, so we're left wondering why. As Motor Authority notes, there are already some competitors on the ground in the US, including the BMW X2 and Lexus UX.

Having driven the Q3 already last September, I can assure you that the regular Q3 is more than compelling enough. When it comes to the US later this year, it'll start at $35,695 including destination, and it's loaded with standard equipment like LED headlights, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two rows of USB ports and dual-zone automatic climate control. No matter the trim, the powerplant will be a 228-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, and all-wheel drive is standard.