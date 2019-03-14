Audi to debut Q3 Sportback this year

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi's new Q3 crossover will launch in the US in the coming months, and it'll soon be joined by a Sportback variant. As is the growing trend these days, the Q3 Sportback will have a crossover-coupe body style.

"The Audi Q3 Sportback aims to replicate the success of the Audi Q8 in the full-size class," the company said Thursday in a statement. "With the combination of the everyday qualities of an SUV an the markedly dynamic lines of a Sportback, it will surely attract many additional customer groups to the product line."

The Q3 Sportback's closest competitor will be the BMW X2, itself a more stylized version of the BMW X1. It's unclear just how rakish the new Sportback will be, but if the Q8's design is anything to go on, it shouldn't shake up the Q3's design too drastically.

The standard Q3 will be offered with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine when it arrives in the States later this year, available in 184- or 228-horsepower states of tune. We don't yet know if the Sportback will be available with one or both of these powertrains, or which of the other European-market engines it'll have in its roster.

Look for the new Q3 Sportback to debut sometime in late 2019.