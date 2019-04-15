2019 Audi Q3 arrives in New York with $35,695 price tag

Enlarge Image Audi

I took my first spin in a 2019 Audi Q3 last September, after the second-gen small SUV made its global debut in July. Now, several months later, it's finally close to landing in the US, and we finally have an idea of what it'll cost.

Audi on Monday announced that the 2019 Q3 will make an appearance at the 2019 New York Auto Show later this week. It starts at $35,695, including $995 for destination. That will get you into a base Q3 Premium. No matter the trim, though, the powertrain remains the same -- a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are both standard.

The Q3 Premium trim carries a bunch of standard equipment, including LED headlights, LED taillights, aluminum exterior trim, roof rails, a 10.25-inch gauge cluster display, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated power driver's seat, two rows of USB ports (including USB-C), a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control. Automatic emergency braking is standard, but all the usual safety-system cohorts are all available. If the base trim isn't enough, move up to the Premium Plus trim, which adds a few niceties and brings the price up to $38,795 including destination.

If you want something a little gnarlier, the Q3 is also available in S Line form. This adds sportier front and rear bumpers, new side sills, different badges and larger, 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of S Line Q3s adds a set of sport seats, too. The S Line's base Premium trim will set you back $36,995, while the Premium Plus trim rises to $40,095. The S Line also features a unique Prestige trim with all the bells and whistles, but it'll cost you $43,895.

I took the radically revised Q3 on a ride through the Alps last year, and I was smitten with its composed on-road demeanor, soaking up bumps in the road without completely disconnecting the driver from the pavement. Its tech is second to none in the segment, as well, borrowing heavily from Audi's more expensive side of the stable. I think it'll quickly rise to the top of a busy segment filled with newer vehicles, including the BMW X2 and Volvo XC40.