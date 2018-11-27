Audi E-Tron GT concept teases its fastback shape in flashy camouflage

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi will show off its latest concept, the E-Tron GT, on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Even though that's tomorrow, the automaker isn't done teasing its electric fastback just yet.

Ahead of the E-Tron GT's debut, Audi put out a series of shots of the car wearing some very loud digital camouflage. I like what I see -- the front end keeps it pretty true to Audi's current design language, while the whole silhouette is reminiscent of Audi's latest A7. There's also a pretty gnarly diffuser out back.

Audi hasn't given out too many specs yet, but expect the E-Tron GT to sport some serious all-electric performance chops. It's likely operating on the same platform that will underpin the Porsche Taycan, which Porsche promises will deliver up to 600 horsepower and will charge in a hurry thanks to its 800-volt charging system. It'd be reasonable to expect some of those things to appear on the E-Tron GT, too, whenever it makes it to production.

This is just the beginning of Audi's EV onslaught. The automaker already unveiled the E-Tron SUV, which will compete with the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC. Its $74,800 price tag will cover a 5.5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour, and while there are still no official EPA estimates on its range, we do know its battery capacity is 95 kWh, which should put its range somewhere around the 200-to-250-mile mark.

Between the E-Tron SUV and the E-Tron GT, it's expected that Audi will also roll out a more coupe-like version of its electric ute. The automaker hopes to have 12 electric cars on sale by 2025, and if any of the rest of 'em look as sharp as what we've seen already, they'll be something to look forward to.