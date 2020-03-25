Some 2019-2020 Audi A6 cars recalled over fire risk

Enlarge Image Audi

Those with a new Audi A6 parked in the garage may need to take it back to the dealership.

According to documents Audi's parent automaker, Volkswagen Group, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a few thousand of the cars house a potential fire risk. In total, 5,471 A6 cars from the 2019-2020 model years are involved, ones that feature the mild-hybrid system paired with the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.

Getting into the nitty-gritty details of the problem, Audi found the belt starter generator's plastic moulding could develop cracks and allow moisture in. If moisture enters, it could wreak havoc on the electrical system and result in a short, and possibly a fire.

There's already a fix ready for the problem and all it takes is a new and improved starter generator. Technicians will replace the component free of charge. Owners should expect a mailed notice starting May 15.