Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept Proves Wagons Have a Place in the Future

Audi's first electric A6 concept arrived at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show last April. It packed a solid mix of new tech and sharp looks, and best of all, we'll get to see its production form later this year. But before then, Audi's throwing another wildly styled variant into the mix.

Audi on Wednesday unveiled the A6 Avant E-Tron, which basically takes the Shanghai concept and slaps a big ol' wagon body on top. Best of all, we'll likely see this one make it to market too, as Audi is referring to its design as "production-oriented" in its press release. There's no guarantee the wagon-averse US market will receive it, but hey, a little optimism never hurts.

At first glance, the A6 Avant E-Tron concept is one serious stunner. The longer roof plays well with the body parts we saw last year, and I really like how the rear end dips under the spoiler to leave some channels for better airflow over the top. I am also a fan of the massive diffusers on the rear bumper, even though there are no tailpipes there, simply because it looks awesome. The complex pattern in the single body-width taillight are interesting, too.

Dimensionally, the A6 Avant E-Tron is about the same size as the sedan concept, itself similarly sized to the current-generation Audi A6 and A7. Its drag coefficient is a slippery 0.24, just 0.02 above the A6 E-Tron, proving the wagon doesn't come with too many efficiency trade-offs.

There are some cool tricks that don't translate well to photos, as well, like miniature LED projectors in the body that can display messages to the owner. Audi also claims the LED projectors in the headlights are good enough to play a video game on, provided the car is parked near a wall.

The A6 Avant E-Tron and the A6 E-Tron both ride on Audi's PPE electric platform, which was first unveiled in 2019 and is capable of supporting vehicles from the A4's size and up. Its 800-volt electrical architecture will support charging at speeds up to 270 kilowatts, so even with a battery nearing 100 kilowatt-hours in size, topping off those electrons shouldn't take more than half an hour. In terms of range, Audi is estimating something in the region of 435 miles.

This concept gets its motive force from two electric motors, one on each axle. Together, they produce a net 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to send the concept to 62 mph in under 7 seconds. Yes, that's a little underwhelming, but Audi promises that any forthcoming performance models could drop that figure down below the 4-second mark.

It's unclear when Audi will show this wagon variant off in its production guise, but it will likely come after the A6 E-Tron's debut later this year. Audi also plans to unveil the Q6 E-Tron this year, which also rides on the platform but has a shape closer to the current E-Tron SUV. Porsche's forthcoming electric Macan will also take advantage of the PPE platform, and we should be seeing more about that car in the not-too-distant future, as well.