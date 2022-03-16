Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept Is One Slick Wagon

Best of all, Audi calls this design "production-intent," so, it may well show up at a dealer near you in the coming years.
Audi on Wednesday unveiled the A6 Avant E-Tron, which basically takes the Shanghai sedan concept and slaps a big ol' wagon body on top.
The longer roof plays well with the body parts we saw last year, and I really like how the rear end dips under the spoiler to leave some channels for better airflow over the top.
I am also a fan of the massive diffusers on the rear bumper, even though there are no tailpipes there, simply because it looks awesome.
Dimensionally, the A6 Avant E-Tron is about the same size as the sedan concept, itself similarly sized to the current-generation Audi A6 and A7.
Its drag coefficient is a slippery 0.24, just 0.02 above the A6 E-Tron, proving the wagon doesn't come with too many efficiency trade-offs.
There are some cool tricks that don't translate well to photos, as well, like miniature LED projectors in the body that can display messages to the owner.
The A6 Avant E-Tron and the A6 E-Tron both ride on Audi's PPE electric platform, which was first unveiled in 2019 and is capable of supporting vehicles from the A4's size and up.
This concept gets its motive force from two electric motors, one on each axle.
Together, they produce a net 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
