Audi A6 E-Tron will debut in production form in 2022

Audi

The gorgeous Audi A6 E-Tron concept will enter production in 2023 after a likely debut next year, an Audi spokesperson confirmed to Roadshow at a media event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The concept was first shown earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show, and Audi has previously stated that its styling is extremely close to production intent, so don't expect too many changes. That's a good thing.

It will be one of the first Audi models, if not the first, to ride on the new scalable Premium Platform Electric platform, which has been designed from the ground up by Audi and Porsche. The A6 concept boasts two electric motors with 469 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, and Audi says it has a range of around 435 miles. While those are just concept-car numbers, given that the PPE platform is just a year out from actual production the specs don't seem too far-fetched.

Audi's spokesperson also announced that a Q6 E-Tron will debut in 2022 as well. We don't know as many details about this model, but it will also ride on the PPE platform and be larger than the already unveiled, MEB-based Q4 E-Tron. Spy photos published by our colleagues at Motor1 show a sleek crossover similar in shape and size to the current E-Tron crossover; we wouldn't be surprised if it outright replaces that model.

These two models will be just the start for the PPE platform. The upcoming Porsche Macan EV will also use PPE, as will a number of other Audi and Porsche models. But the Volkswagen Group is also working on a new Scalable Systems Platform that will replace most of the group's myriad EV platforms, so PPE may not last long.