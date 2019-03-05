Aston Martin's AM-RB 003 is the entry-level Valkyrie we've been dreaming of

  • project-003-01
Aston Martin AM-RB 003

Aston Martin's AM-RB 003 represents the entry level to its mid-engined supercar lineup.

As the entry point to a lineup that also includes the utterly bananas Valkyrie, AM-RB 003 shares some design touches with its big sister.

It also has a couple of throwback touches to the gorgeous Aston Martin Vulcan. Check out these taillights.

The side profile looks a little like the McLaren 720s until you see how deeply concave the scoops on the doors are.

AM-RB 003 is the first Aston in years to use an engine that was designed entirely in-house.

The turbocharged hybrid-electric V6 also uses the wildly innovative Nexcel oil change system from Castrol, allowing for oil changes in just 90 seconds.

