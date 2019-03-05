Aston Martin's AM-RB 003 is the entry-level Valkyrie we've been dreaming of

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin's AM-RB 003 represents the entry level to its mid-engined supercar lineup.
As the entry point to a lineup that also includes the utterly bananas Valkyrie, AM-RB 003 shares some design touches with its big sister.
It also has a couple of throwback touches to the gorgeous Aston Martin Vulcan. Check out these taillights.
The side profile looks a little like the McLaren 720s until you see how deeply concave the scoops on the doors are.
AM-RB 003 is the first Aston in years to use an engine that was designed entirely in-house.
The turbocharged hybrid-electric V6 also uses the wildly innovative Nexcel oil change system from Castrol, allowing for oil changes in just 90 seconds.