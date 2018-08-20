Aston Martin will build you a brand new Goldfinger DB5 for $3.5 million

Your James Bond cosplay just got a whole lot more legitimate.

Aston Martin announced today that it will build 25 continuation editions of the DB5 from the Bond film Goldfinger. Created through a partnership between Aston Martin and Eon Productions, these DB5s will attempt to be as true to the film version of the car as possible.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Aston Martin will build the cars, which it promises will contain functional versions of some of the gadgets found on Bond's car in the film. The automaker only mentioned revolving license plates, but something tells me the crazier gadgets like the ejector seat and machine guns won't make it to the continuation version -- at least not in any functional sense. The cars will all be painted Silver Birch, the same color as the Goldfinger car. Don't expect to drive one to the supermarket, though -- Aston Martin says the cars won't be road legal.

"To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors' fantasy," said Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, in a statement. "The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers."

Of course, something as monumental as a reborn DB5 isn't going to be cheap. Aston Martin has priced the DB5 continuation at £2.75 million (about $3.5 million). If that's a bit too much for your wallet to bear, perhaps Lego's new Goldfinger DB5 model is a bit more up your alley.

This isn't Aston Martin's first fray into reviving old models. Previously, the automaker offered up a continuation model of the DB4 GT. Like the DB5, the DB4 GT isn't road legal, but it's built to the same specification that the 75 original DB4 GTs were. If you're a British-car buff, you'd be hard pressed to find a better way to spend £2 million ($2.6 million).