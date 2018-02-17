This brand-new, factory-fresh Aston Martin is 60 years old

If you have north of a million dollars to spend on a car, there exists a remarkably large selection of new hypercars and rare classics that will gladly change hands for crazy money. And at that kind of price, you can have pretty much anything you want.

The Aston Martin DB4 GT was, besides an exceptionally beautiful car, an accomplished motorsports competitor. A mere 75 were ever made with only eight being made to a special lightweight specification. If you wanted that car, in race-ready condition, unmarked by the ravages of time, you could be forgiven for thinking that money alone wouldn't be able to help you out.

Now Playing: Watch this: Aston Martin rebuilds history with the DB4 G.T. Continuation

Aston Martin, however, is not a company to let an opportunity to make some money go by, no matter how much effort it might take. Say hello to the DB4 GT Continuation -- a brand-new, factory-fresh car that's almost 60 years old.

Built from the ground up to the original specification of the prototype that became the DB4 GT, every single part is fully interchangeable with the original car. It might be the closest you could get to traveling back in time and driving one off the original production line, except you'll spend much, much more money in the process.

We got the chance to take the first of the limited production run out for a spin on track. Watch the video to see just how it must have felt to drive one of these all the way back in 1959.