Aston Martin will design a home just for your car collection

Those who can afford Aston Martins likely have no issue splurging on the finer things in life. To that end, we bet many of the company's customers will jump onboard to design homes specifically for their cars.

That's correct. Aston Martin will now design homes specifically for a car. The brand made the announcement as Monterey Car Week kicks off in California on Thursday and dubbed the new service the Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs division. The service ranges from mild to wild, though if I'm being honest, all of this is wild.

The Galleries and Lairs service will design anything from a custom garage for a luxury vehicle or collection to a full-blown "luxury retreat." The photos look like something out of a James Bond villain's secret hideaway and it's equal parts mesmerizing and awesome.

The latest service will be part of Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's bespoke division, and those who opt to take part in the luxury garage building will work with the brand's designers and renowned architects. Wherever the customer wants their dream car home, Aston Martin will tap local architects that know the lay of the land best -- and you better believe they're good at what they do.

The company explained that no matter what the owner wants, the car will take center stage in the build. We see some more restrained examples in the photos of a few Aston Martins on display in what looks like something of an art gallery. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we see what appears to be a Valhalla concept car inside of an aquarium. Around the car is space for entertaining a group of guests. I told you this stuff got really wild.

Whatever the wishes or desires, they'll have an Aston Martin touch. Believe it or not, Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and his team have already done interior design work for a new 66-story residential tower going up in Miami, Florida. Whether it's a supercar sunken around the water or a vintage DB5 with the sky as its spotlight, it sounds like the Galleries and Lairs service puts everything on the table.

Suddenly, my pinned-up supercars calendar in the garage feels like subpar decor.