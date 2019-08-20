Aston Martin DBX teaser affirms the SUV's ties to the DB lineage

This December, Aston Martin will welcome its first SUV into the world known as the DBX. The British luxury brand delivered the news in a teaser video (embedded above) for the DBX SUV on Monday without providing a more specific date.

Previously, we knew the luxury SUV was coming in the final quarter of this year, but Aston Martin is going to wait until the very last month to unveil its SUV. Not only that, but the brand wants us to know that just because this is an SUV, it doesn't mean it's not a true part of the DB family. The designation dates back decades and sits as a prefix to some of the most iconic Aston Martin models.

This teaser focuses specifically on the grille, which takes a familiar shape from the DB line of cars. Today, that encompasses the DBS Superleggera and DB11. As is all too familiar a story, people dig utility vehicles these days, which has led to an insurgence of ultraluxurious SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and more have recently cropped up. The DBX will do its best to capture the same market, though more than likely, owners will park it next to another Aston Martin in the garage.

Aside from the small shot of the grille, we do get a rough look at the headlights and daytime-running lights as the teaser closes. However, prototype photos already give us a good idea as to what the SUV will look like when we see it later this year. The biggest mystery remains the rear end, which we don't see at all in the teaser. Even in the previously released prototype photos (see the gallery below), the DBX's back end was pretty well camouflaged. Do expect a Vantage-esque look with the taillights.

While the original idea was to make the DBX an electric vehicle, Aston Martin scrapped that plan as the Lagonda came back into the picture. As for powertrains, it'll likely stick to V8 and V12 engines, but we'll know for sure in a few months.