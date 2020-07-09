First Aston Martin DBX rolls off fresh production line in Wales

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Aston Martin's about to embark on its biggest effort to date. The British automaker finally has a sport utility vehicle in its portfolio, and this attempt to enter a new and highly popular arena will soon bear fruit, now that the DBX is finally rolling off the production line.

Aston Martin announced on Thursday that the first production DBX has come off the line. The DBX is manufactured at a new facility in Wales, about four years after the factory was first announced. Aston's been using Wales for virtual development and vehicle testing, but this marks the first time one of Aston Martin's products was actually produced in the region.

"I'm extremely proud of the Aston Martin team who have worked so hard to transform this ex-Ministry of Defence site into a world-class car manufacturing facility," said Keith Stanton, interim CEO of Aston Martin, in a statement. "To now be producing cars, it is testament to the resilience and fortitude of everyone at Aston Martin."

The DBX transforms the Aston Martin experience for those looking to stick with SUVs. Under its hood is the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that's found in the Vantage sports coupe, producing 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It's capable of reaching 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and it tops out at 181 mph. Stylistically, it's impressive how much New Aston is in here, from the rear end that looks plucked straight from the Vantage to an interior that looks every bit as rich as it should.

With a starting price of $189,900 in the US, the Aston Martin DBX had darn well better be fancy. But for those who appreciate going above and beyond, buyers will get intimately familiar with one letter of the alphabet: Q. The automaker's bespoke division is creating extra-special trims of DBX loaded with exclusive trims and options, and folks can take it one step further by asking Q by Aston Martin to help them create a truly bespoke SUV.

If you're interested in how it drives, take a look at our DBX first drive from earlier this year.