This $700,007 Aston Martin DBS designed by Daniel Craig is one of Neiman Marcus’ 2019 Fantasy Gifts

Neiman Marcus/Aston Martin

Picture this: Your significant other is a giant James Bond fan. They've seen all the movies multiple times, they know all the trivia, they already have a ton of memorabilia. Oh, and let's say that you're also super rich. What do you get them? You get them this special Aston Martin DBS Superleggera bundle from Neiman Marcus' 2019 Fantasy Gift catalog, of course. Only seven are being offered, and they are retailing for an eye-watering $700,007. Before tax.

Now, a "regular" DBS coupe costs $307,820, so why the massive price difference? Well, this DBS was apparently designed by the current James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. By "designed" that means he chose the spec of the car, meaning the colors, materials and trims. It's painted in a lovely, unnamed blue paint that is set off by the horizontally slatted grille and stunning wheels from the On Her Majesty's Secret Service special edition DBS.

The interior is swathed in matching blue leather, and the carbon-fiber trim on the doors and center console has a unique M.C. Escher-like pattern that we haven't seen before. Thankfully, Craig opted not to mess with the Superleggera's glorious powertrain, so the DBS' 715-HP twin-turbo V12 engine remains.

But this gift isn't just the car. For your $700,007, you will also be flown to London on American Airlines to visit Aston's factory and see the DBS come off the assembly line. Neiman Marcus says customers have to provide three potential travel dates by February, and the "experience" has to happen by December 31, 2020.

Now for the really good stuff. Along with the DBS, the lucky buyer will also receive an all-platinum Omega Seamaster Diver 300M with a special hand-engraved back, the same kind of watch that James Bond has worn in movies since the 1990s. And if that's not enough, you'll get two tickets -- including airfare and hotel -- for the premiere of No Time To Die, the upcoming James Bond film that will be Daniel Craig's last. The movie releases on April 8, 2020, and will feature a number of other Aston Martins including the classic DB5 and the Valhalla hypercar.

The order books for the seven gift packages open now, and it hasn't sold out -- yet. Neiman Marcus says 12% of its purchase price will be donated to The Opportunity Network, a charity that helps historically underrepresented students achieve their college and career goals.