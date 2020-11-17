GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Apple CarPlay now works with EV charging from ChargePoint

Right from the infotainment system, drivers can see all sorts of charging information.

Apple CarPlay with ChargePoint

All the info right where you want it.

 ChargePoint

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fundamentally changed how we collectively view infotainment in a vehicle and the systems' capabilities continue to grow by the month, it seems.

Now, for those rocking an iPhone, electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint will make it a whole lot easier to view charging information. The company, which operates over 100,000 chargers around the world, said on Tuesday that EV charging and station information will now be available via Apple CarPlay. Just like when ChargePoint users open up the app on their iPhone, the Apple CarPlay integration shows everything from nearby chargers to station status, and gives drivers the ability to start a session and navigate to a station.

Critically, drivers can also filter stations by speed of the charger, cost, availability and plug type. The company also provides wait lists if a station is in use and will kindly notify you when it's your turn to plug in.

The connectivity is really valuable when it comes to charging stations, which are hardly as common as fuel pumps. Until running to a charging station is like swinging by the gas station, this kind of technology is super helpful.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD winter testing

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Charge your EV at home with your own L2 charger
3:15