2018 Mazda6 gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto upgrade

The refreshed 2018 Mazda6 went on sale last month, minus one key ingredient: smartphone integration. Starting in July, however, folks who have already purchased Mazda's fun-to-drive sedan in the Touring trim level or above will be able to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for free.

Customers will have to go to the dealership for a hardware and software upgrade. Mazda said it should be a quick affair, no need to leave the car overnight.

The Mazda6 will be available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from the factory in December. Again, it's standard on Touring and above, optional on lower trim lines.

The Mazda6 got lots of fancy goodies for 2018 like a redesigned interior with available Nappa leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and, our favorite, a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. The base Sport trim with a six-speed manual transmission starts at $21,950, while the top Signature trim will set you back $34,750.