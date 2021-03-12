Alpha Motor Company Wolf is the electric Subaru Brat we didn't know we needed

A few months ago, an EV startup out of California called Alpha Motor Company debuted a delightfully retro-looking electric vehicle called the Ace. The Ace was a small, two-door electric car that looked kind of like an Alfa Romeo GTV from the 1970s. On Thursday Alpha announced a new vehicle, and this time it's a truck called the Wolf.

Yep, that's right, another electric truck from a company that hasn't made a production vehicle of any kind, but it looks fantastic, and who doesn't need a little eye candy on a Friday? This particular flavor of eye candy takes some of the cool styling features of the Ace, like its impossibly large fender flares, and mixes in a heaping helping of Subaru Brat and VW Rabbit pickup vibes. It's awesome.

As far as specs go, they're pretty modest. No wild triple-motor Cybertruck stuff here. Alpha claims the Wolf will offer a range somewhere in the neighborhood of 250 to 275 miles. It will be offered with either a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup or a single-motor model with front-wheel drive. The sprint to 60 mph will be done in 6.2 seconds, and the Wolf will have a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds. This is prime electric mini truckin', friends.

As with the Ace, the Wolf's interior is pretty basic but nice-looking. There's a single center screen, situated in portrait mode, rather than the landscape mode of the Ace's screen. The driver also gets a digital instrument panel. That's it. Alpha debuted the Wolf with some cool accessories like a shovel and axe mount in the bed and that badass lightbar.

The Alpha Wolf pickup will start at around $36,000 and go up from there, depending on options and accessories. Reservations for the Wolf are open now, but it's not entirely clear when Alpha plans to have it in production.