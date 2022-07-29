Alfa Romeo Will Develop a Large Car in the US for 2027

Developing a car that fits the needs of multiple markets can be tricky, as different corners of the globe generally have differing desires and working on every car in a singular location can make that sort of inclusivity tricky. That's why Alfa Romeo is looking to the US for a car that's still a way off.

Alfa Romeo will develop a large car of some kind in the US, Reuters reports, citing a media call with Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato on Friday. The vehicle would be developed in the US for multiple markets, including China and Europe, and it is estimated to make its debut in 2027.

That's quite a way away, but that's probably a good thing, because it doesn't sound like Alfa Romeo knows exactly what it wants to build yet. Imparato only told the media that it would be a "large size vehicle." While demand for large sedans in the US isn't exactly what it used to be, there's still a market for them. SUVs are still growing in popularity and market share, but Imparato threw cold water on the idea of a "classic large SUV," as Reuters put it.

However, there exists the possibility that this large vehicle could be something far more atypical. According to Automotive News, Imparato told the outlet in February that this creation could take cues from both a sedan and a crossover. While that does sound funky, it's certainly not without precedent -- the 2023 Toyota Crown, which just made its debut, takes a sedan form and throws some additional ride height into the mix. Volvo also found success in the past with its S60 Cross Country, which adopted similar proportions.

Right now, Alfa Romeo sells two models in the US, the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV. Both vehicles received a bunch of new standard equipment for the 2022 model year. The next Alfa to grace our shores will be the compact, electrified Tonale SUV in 2023. After that, it will roll out additional hybrid and plug-in hybrid models until the release of its first battery-electric car, which is slated for 2025.