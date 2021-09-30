2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio add tons of standard gear, but prices climb

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo's entire lineup consists of the Giulia and Stelvio, and the Italian marque ushers them into the 2022 model year with a ton more standard equipment. The downside is, if you want a cheaper Alfa Romeo, these cars grow pricier in the process. On Thursday, the brand revealed updates to both the luxury sedan and SUV along with their new prices.

For the 2022 Giulia, the sedan now starts at $44,455 after a $1,495 destination charge. That's just about $2,000 more than last year, but again, there's a lot more equipment. Now even the base models come with a suite of active safety equipment that includes adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors. If comforts are more your thing, heated front and rear seats are now standard, as is a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Across the board, buyers get an 8.8-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch instrument cluster screen. A new air quality system also comes along for the ride, and a couple of the trims gain grocery bag hooks in the trunk.

The exterior goes dark with darkened trim elements and a new dark-colored grille, while new bi-xenon headlights illuminate the road ahead. The powertrains stay the same, though, which means a 2.0-liter, turbo-four engine with 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque powers all but one Giulia. If you step into the Giulia Quadrifoglio, that's where you'll get the raucous twin-turbo, 2.9-liter, V6 engine with 505 hp.

Speaking of trims, the sedan's lineup gets a redo with the Ti Sport trim kicking the bucket. Instead, the hierarchy goes Sprint, Ti, Veloce (to replace Ti Sport) and Quadrifoglio.

All of these changes make their way to the Stelvio as well, but the SUV also gains darkened exhaust tips, skid plate and roof rails. Prices for the SUV climb by $2,800 to start with a new base price of $46,645. Both cars are available to configure at Alfa Romeo's website and should make their way to dealers shortly.