2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is a small, sporty plug-in hybrid

A gas-only powertrain is also available, should you not want to sip electrons for whatever reason.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Alfa Romeo on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 Tonale SUV.     

This small crossover will be positioned against the likes of the Cadillac XT4 and Lincoln Corsair in the US    

Globally, five variants of Tonale will be offered: two gas-electric hybrids, a plug-in hybrid, a gas-only version and a diesel.     

Given the US' rocky relationship with diesels, and the fact that the standard Tonale hybrids are a smidge underpowered for the US at 130 and 160 horsepower, we'll be limited to just two stateside variants.    

The gas-only Tonale will utilize a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 producing 256 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power reaches all four wheels by way of a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The second version in the US will be the plug-in hybrid, which produces a net 272 hp from a 1.3-liter turbo I4 powering the front wheels and a 90-kilowatt electric motor out back.    

Its 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery aims to provide a manufacturer-estimated range in excess of 30 miles.    

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will start hitting dealerships in the first quarter of 2023, but the order books will open up in the fourth quarter of 2022.     

Pricing has not yet been set, but Alfa Romeo did say that the Tonale will be available in three trims: the sportier Sprint, the midrange Ti and the fancier Veloce.     

All Tonales will be built in Italy at the automaker's plant in Naples.    

