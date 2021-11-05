Acura Integra reveal set for Nov. 11

Enlarge Image Acura

Are you stoked about the new Acura Integra? Yeah, so are we. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to see the new compact hatchback, as Acura confirmed it'll reveal the Integra on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 5:35 p.m. PT.

"The all-new Acura Integra prototype will make its world debut next week in Los Angeles, signaling the return of the celebrated nameplate to the Acura lineup," the company said in a statement Friday. Following its public debut on Nov. 11, expect the Integra to be on display at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

To be clear, as Acura says, the Integra shown next week will be a prototype, meaning it's not the final, production-spec car. But Acura does this sort of thing all the time. The 2022 MDX originally bowed as a prototype, and Acura's parent company, Honda, pulled a similar move with the new Civic sedan.

Right now, all we know about the new Integra is that it'll be a five-door hatchback and will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. Our best guess is that the Integra will use the same running gear as the new Civic Si, meaning it could have a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine with at least 200 horsepower. Could a hotter Type S version be in the works, too? Here's hoping. Come back on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the full details.

2001 Acura Integra Type R and 2021 Honda Civic Type R: Did the Golden Era ever end? See all photos +30 More