2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 Goes Big, Goes Full-Electric

How big can a Mini get before it's no longer a Mini? That's the question I find myself asking at the debut of the all-new third-generation Mini Countryman. The crossover SUV is the new largest model to ever wear the Mini badge, growing a full 10% over the previous generation. However, the most interesting news is that the big Countryman is going electric, debuting two new battery-powered trim levels with up to 287 miles of range.

Mini previously experimented with electrifying the Countryman with the 2018 plug-in hybrid variant. Its 12 miles of electric range wasn't impressive on paper, but the largest Mini model at the time was also the greenest, with an impressive 65 miles per gallon equivalent. Today, the C-man grows even larger and even more electrifying, and while its ballooning size is concerning, the rapid growth in battery-powered range could make this a compelling option for small families looking to go electric.

Full-electric power

Like the Cooper hatch that also debuted today, battery electric versions of the Countryman will be offered in two flavors: Countryman E and Countryman SE ALL4.

The single-motor Countryman E outputs 150 kilowatts (around 204 horsepower) and 184 pound-feet of torque. Flat out, it'll accelerate from stopped to 62 mph in 8.6 seconds before topping out at 105 mph.

Enlarge Image The new Countryman will be available in two full-electric flavors: single-motor E and dual-motor SE ALL4. Mini

The Countryman SE ALL4 adds a second electric motor to the mix, climbing to a combined 230 kW (313 hp) and 364 pound-feet of torque. 0-62 mph here takes just 5.6 seconds while the top speed climbs to a still modest 112 mph -- good enough to hit the highest posted speed limit in North America, I suppose.

At sensible speeds, Mini expects the Countrymen to cruise for 287 miles in the E configuration or 269 miles for SE ALL4. Those estimates are on the more optimistic WLTP global test cycle and would likely be shorter on the US EPA's more rigorous test cycle.

At 22 kW, the Countryman's AC charger is twice as fast as the Cooper SE's. At up to 130 kW, its DC fast charging capacity is quicker as well, though the presumably larger battery means the 10% to 80% DCFC window is nearly identical in the "under 30 minutes" window. Based on the range estimates, it's a safe assumption that both the E and SE ALL4 versions of the C-man use the same battery pack, but Mini hasn't specified the exact capacity just yet.

Unlike the Cooper, the electric Countryman will be joined by a cohort of combustion-powered configurations, including the front-drive Countryman C, the all-wheel-drive S ALL4, the high-output John Cooper Works ALL4 and a diesel-burning variant.

Enlarge Image The new Countryman is significantly larger than its predecessors. Mini

The elephant in the room

Let's address the elephant in the room. The new Countryman is huge. (Well, huge for a Mini.) In person, it's frankly staggering how much the Countryman has grown. Measuring 174.5 inches long, 72.6 inches wide and 65.2 inches tall, the third generation is a full 10% larger than the previous model overall. The new 106-inch wheelbase stretches an extra inch between the new massive wheels that are available sized up to 20 inches.

The result of this growth is a much more spacious cabin. The extra shoulder and headroom is immediately noticeable on both rows and the new Countryman feels like a much better fit for growing families. There's 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space that grows to 51.2 cubes with the second row folded flat. If that's not enough, the Countryman can haul up to a 2,645-pound trailer with its electrically retractable trailer hitch.

Exterior and interior design

Externally, the Countryman gets hit with the same minimalist stick that the designers took to the Cooper, but not quite as hard. The headlamps have become more squared off, further distinguishing the fascia from its round-eyed little sibling. Look closely and you'll note that the chrome beltline of the previous generation has been deleted. You'll also notice the Countryman's signature fender vent garnish is also missing, but it hasn't been excised. Like the rest of the crossover, the element has been scaled up and moved to the C-pillar, where it helps break up the elongated roofline and visually distinguish between trim levels with different graphic treatments.

Enlarge Image Vertical HVAC vents and door pulls distinguish the upright Countryman's cabin from the Cooper's horizontal motif. Mini

Inside, the Countryman's cabin features a design similar to that of the redesigned Cooper, but at a larger scale. It features the same Mini Operating System 9 software powering a round OLED display with traditional Mini physical switches below the screen. And the Mini projection ambient lighting is also available, highlighting the eco-friendly, leather-free upholstery. We got an early peek at this suite last month.

Vertical dashboard vents and door pulls further differentiate the Countryman from its sibling's horizontal motif, emphasizing the verticality of the crossover.

Coming soon

The second-generation Mini Countryman and the fifth-gen Mini Cooper represent two bounding steps into the age of electric vehicles for the Mini brand. They'll be joined by a production version of the Mini Aceman concept at an event in April 2024 as the automaker continues on its path toward an all-electric fleet by 2030.

As with the Cooper, we expect to learn more about the 2025 Mini Countryman's US pricing, availability and localized specs and range later this year.