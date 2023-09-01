2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 Is Kind of a Big Deal
The largest Mini to ever wear the badge is even larger for its third generation, making the transition to full-electric power along the way.
Mini's Countryman is the largest model in the automaker's lineup... and it keeps getting bigger with every generation.
The all-new third-gen Countryman is over 10% larger than the outgoing model.
New for this generation are a pair of fully electric trim levels that join the usual complement of combustion powered configurations.
The Mini Countryman E has a single electric motor, while the SE ALL4 model (pictured here) upgrades to dual-motor all-wheel-drive.
Expect a combined 230 kW (313 hp) and 364 lb-ft of torque from the dual motors and a 0 to 62 mph hustle in just 5.6 seconds.
On the optimistic WLTP global test cycle, the Countryman E cruises for an estimated 287 miles while the SE ALL4 drops to 269 miles.
The Countryman's signature front fender garnish moves to the C-pillar and almost doubles in size. Here, it helps distinguish between trim levels with differing graphical treatments.
The interior design and tech center on a circular OLED display -- the first of its kind.
The cabin uses renewable and sustainable materials.
Check out our in-depth look at the new Mini Countryman E and SE ALL4 for more details. As always, you can also keep scrolling for more photos.