2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 Is Kind of a Big Deal

The largest Mini to ever wear the badge is even larger for its third generation, making the transition to full-electric power along the way.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
Mini's Countryman is the largest model in the automaker's lineup... and it keeps getting bigger with every generation.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
The all-new third-gen Countryman is over 10% larger than the outgoing model.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
New for this generation are a pair of fully electric trim levels that join the usual complement of combustion powered configurations.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
The Mini Countryman E has a single electric motor, while the SE ALL4 model (pictured here) upgrades to dual-motor all-wheel-drive.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
Expect a combined 230 kW (313 hp) and 364 lb-ft of torque from the dual motors and a 0 to 62 mph hustle in just 5.6 seconds.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
On the optimistic WLTP global test cycle, the Countryman E cruises for an estimated 287 miles while the SE ALL4 drops to 269 miles.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
The Countryman's signature front fender garnish moves to the C-pillar and almost doubles in size. Here, it helps distinguish between trim levels with differing graphical treatments.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
The interior design and tech center on a circular OLED display -- the first of its kind.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
The cabin uses renewable and sustainable materials.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
Check out our in-depth look at the new Mini Countryman E and SE ALL4 for more details. As always, you can also keep scrolling for more photos.

2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
2025 Mini Countryman SE ALL4 EV
