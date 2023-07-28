X
Mini Previews Next-Gen Round Display, Animated Digital Assistant

Mini gives us our first look at the design and tech in its next generation of cars and EVs this week.

Antuan Goodwin
1 of 20 Mini

Mini released a series of images this week previewing its next-gen dashboard and infotainment tech.

2 of 20 Mini

Mini Operating System 9 will include multiple Mini Experience Modes, colorful themes each designed for a different mood or type of driving.

3 of 20 Mini

The new software will live on Mini's new 9.4-inch round OLED display, the first of its kind in the automotive industry.

4 of 20 Mini

You can choose between an animated Mini or a cartoon dog named Spike as the avatar of the Mini Digital Assistant.

5 of 20 Mini

With the "Hey Mini" hot word, drivers can ask for directions, adjust the climate controls, hear a joke and more.

6 of 20 Mini

The new navigation software is cloud-connected and able to choose routes that take charging into account.

7 of 20 Mini

Via the optional 5G connection, AirConsole games, video streaming apps and connected music services can be downloaded to the dashboard.

8 of 20 Mini

Check out our first look at Mini OS 9 for more details.

