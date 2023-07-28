Mini Previews Next-Gen Round Display, Animated Digital Assistant

Mini released a series of images this week previewing its next-gen dashboard and infotainment tech.
Mini Operating System 9 will include multiple Mini Experience Modes, colorful themes each designed for a different mood or type of driving.
The new software will live on Mini's new 9.4-inch round OLED display, the first of its kind in the automotive industry.
You can choose between an animated Mini or a cartoon dog named Spike as the avatar of the Mini Digital Assistant.
With the "Hey Mini" hot word, drivers can ask for directions, adjust the climate controls, hear a joke and more.
The new navigation software is cloud-connected and able to choose routes that take charging into account.
Via the optional 5G connection, AirConsole games, video streaming apps and connected music services can be downloaded to the dashboard.