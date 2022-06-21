Simplified 2023 Nissan Leaf Lineup Is Also More Expensive

What's happening Nissan announced pricing for the 2023 Leaf lineup on Tuesday, and the EV costs $470 more than before. Why it matters The Leaf is one of the least expensive new EVs on sale, though it can't quite match the range or performance of many of its competitors. What's next The updated 2023 Leaf is available at Nissan dealers now.

Nissan simplified its Leaf EV lineup for the 2023 model year, and on Tuesday, the automaker confirmed pricing for the restructured range. The base Leaf now starts at $28,895 including $1,095 for destination -- a $470 increase over the 2022 model -- though that excludes a potential $7,500 federal tax credit.

The base Leaf S uses a 40-kilowatt-hour battery with an EPA-estimated range of 149 miles. The uplevel Leaf SV Plus, meanwhile, has a 60-kWh battery with an EPA-estimated 212-mile range. The SV Plus costs $36,895 including destination (another $470 increase) and comes standard with Nissan's excellent ProPilot Assist driver-assistance suite that combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping tech.

Even with these small price increases, the Leaf is one of the least expensive new electric cars on sale today. It's worth noting Chevrolet recently gave its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV hatchbacks major price cuts that actually slot below the Leaf, and the Chevy pair offers more range, too.

The Leaf isn't the newest EV on the block anymore, and it can't quite match the features, performance and range of hot tickets like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6. However, the low pricing should still make the Leaf attractive to buyers who want simple electric transportation. The 2023 Leaf is available at Nissan dealers now.