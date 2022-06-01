2023 Chevy Bolt EV, EUV Get Major Price Cuts to Stay Competitive

Patience can be a virtue. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV have always been relatively affordable, hovering below the average new-car transaction price. But now, for the 2023 model year, these two electric cars are much more affordable.

Chevrolet announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV earned some serious price cuts. A 2023 Bolt EV will cost $26,595 (including $995 for destination), a major drop from 2022's starting price of $32,495. Moving up to the 2LT variant will cost $29,795, down from $35,695.

The higher-riding Bolt EUV is also staring down one heck of a haircut. A base LT now costs $28,195, down from $34,495, while the fancier Premier trim stickers for $32,695 instead of $38,995. If you want the slick new Redline Edition package, which zhushes up the aesthetics, it's a $495 upgrade for either EUV trim. The Redline Edition is not available on the Bolt EV.

Now, it wouldn't be obscene to assume that some de-contenting has taken place in order to bring these prices down. But, according to an email from a Chevrolet spokesperson, the content and options for the two models "are pretty much the same."

"The new price reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV is competitive in the marketplace and better aligns the MSRP with average transaction price, providing more price transparency to the customer." So, by the sounds of it, dealers were already selling some vehicles below MSRP, so these lower prices are better reflective of what buyers have actually been paying at the point of purchase.

While the Bolt EUV crossover was new for the 2022 model year, the Bolt EV picked up some adjustments at the same time to bring the two models closer together, including revised aesthetics inside and out. Both models rely on a single electric motor to produce 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the front wheels. The EPA estimates the Bolt EV is good for about 259 miles on a single charge, while the slightly larger Bolt EUV is rated at 247 miles.