2023 Nissan Ariya EV reservations open, prices start at $47,125

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is coming, and on Tuesday, the automaker announced reservations are officially open for the SUV along with prices. The least expensive way into an Ariya will cost buyers $47,125 after a $1,175 destination charge, but the costs climb to just over $60,000 when optioning out a top-of-the-line model.

The trim breakdown for the Ariya is pretty simple with the Venture Plus trim serving as the base model, Ariya Evolve Plus as a midgrade option and the Platinum Plus as a range-topping version. For those that take part in the reservation process, there's one special edition model available, too. That's the Premiere trim, which won't be sold at dealers when Nissan starts stocking them with the EV next year. Every trim except the Platinum Plus features an 87 kilowatt-hour battery with 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. EPA estimates aren't in yet, but Nissan thinks it'll do 300 miles on a charge. Front-wheel drive is the only option for these three trims.

For the Platinum Plus model, it gets a dual-motor setup to create all-wheel drive with the same battery. However, the extra motor provides a total of 389 hp and 442 pound-feet of torque. More power from the same battery results in a 265-mile range estimate from Nissan, however.

We don't have full breakdowns of what comes with each trim in terms of features and comforts yet, but step up from the Venture Plus trim into the Evolve Plus and the price grows to $50,125, and the Platinum Plus inches to $60,125. Not so curiously, that's priced almost identically to an entry-level Tesla Model Y. As for the special Ariya Premiere trim, it starts at $54,625. We do know this model boasts some unique wheels, badges and illuminated kick plates.

If you're ready to get into an Ariya next year, the process seems pretty simple. All it takes is a $500 refundable deposit, and from there, customers select an EV-certified Nissan dealer for delivery. All of this can be done online with the option to have the dealer deliver to a customer's home, or if you're feeling old-school, pick it up from the local dealer instead. First deliveries start in early fall of 2022, but AWD models won't be ready until late fall next year.