Cheapest Tesla Model Y now costs over $60,000 with latest price increase

Another day, another Tesla price increase. The electric carmaker's made a habit of increasing the price of its least expensive electric SUV, and this past weekend, the Model Y became a $60,000 vehicle. After a $1,200 destination charge, the Model Y now costs $60,990. The new price reflects a new $1,000 price increase for anyone ordering the Model Y Long Range.

With the increase, the Model Y becomes a $60,000 vehicle with no cheaper option available after the incredibly short-lived Model Y Standard Range debuted and died in a flash. With the cheaper variant dead and gone, the Model Y is technically $17,000 more expensive than earlier this year. That hasn't stopped buyers from flocking to the SUV, though. The Model Y is responsible for a massive uptick in EV registrations across the US this year, even with the numerous price increases.

Tesla's saving grace could come from legislation stalled in congress in Biden's Build Back Better agenda. If the bill passed both chambers as it reads, Tesla buyers could receive roughly $8,000 back on their taxes with a refundable EV tax credit. Today, Tesla isn't even eligible for the nonrefundable $7,500 after it reached the 200,000 cap years ago.