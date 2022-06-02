What's happening The German automaker has announced pricing and packaging for the 2023 EQB SUV. Why it matters Compact electric SUVs are one of the hottest classes of new vehicles, and the electric Benz looks very competitive. What's next The 2023 EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic are set to arrive in US dealerships in summer 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has just announced pricing for the upcoming 2023 EQB SUV, the latest member of its growing Mercedes-EQ line of electric vehicles. Starting at $56,800 (inclusive of the $1,050 destination charge), the 2023 EQB will be offered in four specs, split between the EQB 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic powertrain levels, with two trim levels -- Exclusive and Pinnacle -- for each.

The entry EQB 300 4Matic Exclusive features a 225-horsepower, dual-motor all-wheel-drive system boasting a combined 288 pound-feet of torque. Energy is stored in a 66.5-kWh battery pack that will do around 260 miles on the European WLTP cycle; EPA estimates haven't yet been announced but are expected to be a touch lower. The $56,800 starting price gets you Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment with twin10.3-inch screens, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency brake assist and more. Stepping up to the $59,350 Pinnacle trim level adds Burmester premium audio, a panoramic roof and a surround view camera system.

With a more powerful 288-hp, 384 lb.-ft. dual-motor system and the same battery pack, the EQB 350 4Matic steps up to $60,350 for the identically equipped Exclusive trim or $61,400 for Pinnacle.

Compact electric SUVs are one of the hottest classes of new vehicles and the electric Benz looks fairly competitive. At first blush, the EQB feels a bit pricey for its expected range -- especially being cross-shopped with the more powerful Volvo XC40 Recharge and the 318-mile Tesla Model Y -- but there's more to an EV than just range, and the Benz should be one of the more luxurious offerings in this class. It's also one of the few in this segment available in a seven-passenger, three-row configuration.

Mercedes points to its Navigation with Electric Intelligence as one of the highlights of the EQB. The system takes driving style, traffic, geography and even weather into account to help drivers plan routes with stops for charging. Every EQB model also is offered with the automaker's Mercedes Me Charge integrated charging station payment technology, which allows users to simply plug in at a compatible station and have payment negotiated via the vehicle's data connection -- tech we first saw in the larger EQS electric sedan. Additionally, two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at any of Electrify America's 2,600 DC fast chargers is included with the purchase.

The 2023 EQB 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic are set to arrive in US dealerships in the summer of 2022.