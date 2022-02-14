Mercedes Teases AMG EQE Sedan Ahead of Tuesday Debut

Mercedes-AMG

A few months after revealing the first fully electric AMG model, the Mercedes-AMG EQS sedan, the brand is getting ready to reveal its second EV: The AMG EQE sedan. Mercedes released the first teaser videos of the AMG EQE over the weekend and this morning, announcing that it will be unveiled on February 15 at 6:01 P.M. ET.

We all know the AMG formula by now, and the EQE will be no different. From the teaser video we can see that the AMG EQE will have Panamericana-style vertical slats in its black grille panel, slightly more aggressive intakes in the front bumper, new wheel designs, a redesigned diffuser and a larger spoiler on the trunklid. The interior should feature sportier seats, lots of Alcantara and carbon-fiber trim, and a new steering wheel and pedals among other tweaks. There will be tons of AMG badges too, of course.

The EQE may be smaller in size than the EQS, but it should share its bigger sibling's powertrain. The AMG EQS has an electric motor at each axle with a total output 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, which is increased to a maximum of 751 hp and 752 lb-ft with launch control activated. Mercedes will probably give the EQE a slightly lower tune, but expect at least 600 hp as a baseline.

Other AMG upgrades to the EQE will be an overhauled all-wheel-drive system, new tuning for the steering, AMG-specific suspension and chassis components, upgraded battery chemistry and other software tweaks. Carbon-ceramic brakes will be optional. Like the EQS, the EQE should also get special AMG powertrain sounds that make the car sound like a spaceship.

The EQE sedan is just one of many electric AMG models we'll see over the next few years. There will be AMG versions of the EQE and EQS SUVs as well, and AMG is working on its own dedicated platform for future performance models. In terms of gas-powered cars, pretty much every future AMG with an internal combustion engine will use a plug-in-hybrid system like the one in the GT63 S E Performance.

We'll know more about the AMG EQE when it debuts tomorrow afternoon.