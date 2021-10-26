Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2023 Kia Sportage reveal: Watch the new SUV debut here

We've already seen the SUV, but we'll get all the juicy details on what to expect from the US-spec model.

If the 2022 Hyundai Tucson looks wild, wait until you see what Kia cooked up based on the same platform. Said vehicle arrives on Oct. 27 at 11:00 a.m. PT: the 2023 Kia Sportage.

Though, we've actually seen this new SUV already. Kia decided to reveal the vehicle globally months ago, and even provided some details on specs for various models it plans to sell around the world. However, Wednesday's reveal provides all the details for the US-spec model that will arrive at Kia dealers in the months to come.

We should see some familiar running gear, such as a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four. Definitely don't expect the diesel engine in the US, but hybrids and electrification should certainly be on the radar for North America. The Tucson likely gives us a good preview of what to expect.

Tune into the livestream to see the futuristic SUV revealed and stick around for all the details shortly after that.

