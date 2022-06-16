2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Teased in Shadowy Video

What's happening Chevy teased an even more off-road-focused version of the Silverado ZR2. Why it matters The Bison edition could be a solid starting point for new overlanding enthusiasts. What's next More details and pricing are expected later this summer.

As a new class of truck enthusiasts eagerly awaits the arrival of the Silverado EV, Chevy gives fans of its combustion-powered pickup something to talk about. The automaker dropped a teaser for the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison on YouTube and other social media platforms, giving us our first peek at the off-road and overlanding special edition.

There's not much to see in the shadowy, mysterious clip, which starts out highlighting the Silverado's C-shaped light signature before tilting down to reveal a molded AEV front license plate frame. The camera then slips below the pickup to preview multiple skid plates protecting the undercarriage from trail hazards.

Flashes of AEV badges on the wheels all but confirm Chevy's continued partnership with American Expedition Vehicles on the Bison's modifications. The companies previously collaborated on the smaller Colorado ZR2 Bison, which provides us with a convenient template for speculating on the bits of the Silverado ZR2 Bison that we can't quite see in the teaser.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The Silverado ZR2 Bison will likely feature unique steel front and rear bumpers with integrated recovery points (tow hooks) and those custom wheels will probably be wrapped in all-terrain tires. Peering into the dark, we can see that the Silverado's bowtie badge is intact, meaning this Bison won't be getting the big "C H E V R O L E T" grille treatment that we've seen on the smaller Colorado Bison.

The Silverado ZR2 Bison will also most likely be mechanically identical to the Silverado ZR2 model we drove earlier this year. That means a beefed-up Multimatic damper suspension, a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 making 460 pound-feet of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission mated to a 4x4 system with lockable differentials -- still a very potent formula for overlanding capability.

The teaser ends with the promise that the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison will be "coming this summer." Seeing how it's already summertime, we expect a clearer look at the special edition soon.