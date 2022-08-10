Ford announced today that it is reopening the order banks for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup this Thursday for new reservations. The new 2023 model, beginning production this fall, will boast more standard range and new towing assist technology, but also comes with a price hike caused by the very supply chain factors that caused the order stoppage in the first place.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first. When the books open on Lightning reservations tomorrow, new customers can expect a price increase ranging from $6,000 to $8,500 depending on the trim level chosen. The automaker cites "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the reasons for the hike. The least expensive 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro now starts at $48,769 — including the $1,795 destination charge -- while the most expensive Platinum Extended Range trim climbs to $98,669.

Over the first year of production, Ford stopped and resumed taking orders on the electric F-150 multiple times, citing supply chain scarcity and overwhelming demand, but it never raised the price until today.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning pricing Model New MSRP incl. destination Price increase Pro $48,769 $7,000 XLT $61,269 $6,500 XLT High $70,269 $6,000 XLT High Extended Range $82,769 $8,500 Lariat $76,269 $7,000 Lariat Extended Range $87,769 $8,500 Platinum Extended Range $98,669 $6,000

Ford says that it will continue to honor the previous pricing for customers already in the queue waiting for their F-150 Lightning to be built and will reach out with "private offers" to reservation holders who have elected to extend their reservation because their preferred specification wasn't available.

The good news is that 2023 F-150 Lightning examples equipped with the standard range battery will see a small bump to the EPA-estimated range, climbing from 230 miles per charge to 240 miles for vehicles built starting this fall.

The Lightning's options list grows with the addition of Pro Trailer Hitch Assist Technology -- which controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier -- to the Tow Technology Package that is available on Pro, XLT and Lariat, standard on Platinum. Fleet purchasers will also be able to order the new Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package with roof-mounted LED beacons, police-grade cloth front seats and built-in steel intrusion plates.

Finally, shoppers will be able to choose from two new color options -- Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat -- which replace the Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver and Smoked Quartz Metallic finishes that are retiring this fall.