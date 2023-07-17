Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning EV's Starting Price to $51,990

Ford announced price reductions for its Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck on Monday, thanks to improvements in manufacturing efficiency and increased production capacity.

After temporarily closing its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan earlier this year for upgrades, Ford is bringing the plant back online. The facility's increased production capacity, efficiency improvements and the falling cost of raw battery materials have allowed the automaker to scale production of its F-150 Lighting electric pickup to an estimated annual run of 150,000 trucks -- nearly triple the previous rate -- and to reduce prices across all trims to a level closer to (but still higher than) the initial launch MSRP.

The entry-level 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro work truck now starts at $51,990, including the requisite $1,995 destination and delivery charge. That's a reduction of $9,979 from the bottom line before taking into account any federal or state EV incentives or rebates. The F-150 is one of only a handful of EVs eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act's $7,500 tax credit, bringing the adjusted starting price to around $44,490, all said and done.

Enlarge Image Ford estimates it will be able to deliver up to 150,000 Lightnings annually once production ramps up. Ford

Working up the trim level hierarchy, F-150 Lightning XLT and XLT Extended Range packages are discounted from $8,479 to $9,479. Lariat and Lariat Extended Range prices are cut by $6,979 and $8,479, respectively. And at the top of the lineup, the Platinum Extended range now starts at $93,990, or $6,079 less than before. Ford is also temporarily offering an additional $1,000 off as a bonus to customers who place an order for an XLT, Lariat or Platinum pickup through the end of July at Ford.com.

Updated F-150 Lightning prices Trim level Previous price w/ destination Updated price w/ destination Reduction F-150 Lightning Pro $61,969 $51,990 $9,979 F-150 Lightning XLT 311A $66,469 $56,990 $9,479 F-150 Lightning XLT 312A $70,469 $61,990 $8,479 F-150 Lightning XLT 312A Extended Range $80,869 $71,990 $8,879 F-150 Lightning Lariat 510A $78,969 $71,990 $6,979 F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range $87,969 $79,490 $8,479 F-150 Lightning Platinum Extended Range $100,069 $93,990 $6,079

The lower price, increased availability and Ford's recently announced partnership with Tesla to grant access from early next year to more than 12,000 Supercharger fast charging stations via an adapter, puts the F-150 Lightning -- our top pick for the best electric truck -- in a stronger position and helps batten down the hatches in preparation for a wave of new competitors, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra EV, Ram's 1500 REV and Tesla's Cybertruck in the coming months.