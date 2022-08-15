2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Revives Three-Row Madness

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat needs no introduction. This 710-horsepower three-row brute first appeared for the 2021 model year -- and only the 2021 model year. At least, we thought that it was but a relic of the past. Now, it's back for more.

Dodge on Monday announced that the Durango SRT Hellcat will reappear for the 2023 model year. While it's unclear just how long the car will stick around, if it's yet another single-order affair, you'd better hurry up, because the 2021 model sold out rather quickly.

The basics of the Durango SRT Hellcat remain the same. Under the hood is Dodge's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, making 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque, with that power routed through all four wheels (thank goodness) by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission. It'll rip to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds on its way to its 180-mph top speed. In between those two points, it'll nail a quarter-mile run in an NHRA-certified 11.5 seconds. That's a whole lot of hustle.

Dodge will offer two options packages for Durango SRT Hellcat customers. The Plus package adds Laguna leather seats, a power sunroof, additional safety systems and a trailer-towing package. The Premium package throws red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber trim pieces and Harman Kardon speakers into the mix. A Blacktop aesthetic package is also available, which adds gloss black badges, mirror caps and wheels.

Order books for the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat open in September. While pricing has not yet been announced, the 2021 model asked $82,490 after $1,495 in destination fees. Expect the 2023 model to cost at least that much, and that's before taking things like inflation and options into account. That's a lot of coin, but to be fair, it's also a lot of car.