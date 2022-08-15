2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a 710-HP Bruiser

Dodge on Monday announced that the Durango SRT Hellcat will reappear for the 2023 model year.
While it's unclear just how long the car will stick around, if it's yet another single-order affair, you'd better hurry up, because the 2021 model sold out rather quickly.
The basics of the Durango SRT Hellcat remain the same.
Under the hood is Dodge's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, making 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque, with that power routed through all four wheels (thank goodness) by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It'll rip to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds on its way to its 180-mph top speed.
Dodge will offer two options packages for Durango SRT Hellcat customers.
The Plus package adds Laguna leather seats, a power sunroof, additional safety systems and a trailer-towing package.
The Premium package throws red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber trim pieces and Harman Kardon speakers into the mix.
Order books for the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat open in September.