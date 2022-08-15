X
Galaxy Watch 5Galaxy Buds 2 ProAndroid 13Best Wireless EarbudsQLED vs. OLED TVsAir Conditioners

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a 710-HP Bruiser

The Durango Hellcat is back for another year of tire-shredding madness.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
1 of 9 Dodge

Dodge on Monday announced that the Durango SRT Hellcat will reappear for the 2023 model year.     

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
2 of 9 Dodge

While it's unclear just how long the car will stick around, if it's yet another single-order affair, you'd better hurry up, because the 2021 model sold out rather quickly.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
3 of 9 Dodge

The basics of the Durango SRT Hellcat remain the same.     

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
4 of 9 Dodge

Under the hood is Dodge's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, making 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque, with that power routed through all four wheels (thank goodness) by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission.     

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
5 of 9 Dodge

It'll rip to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds on its way to its 180-mph top speed.    

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
6 of 9 Dodge

Dodge will offer two options packages for Durango SRT Hellcat customers.     

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
7 of 9 Dodge

The Plus package adds Laguna leather seats, a power sunroof, additional safety systems and a trailer-towing package.     

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
8 of 9 Dodge

The Premium package throws red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber trim pieces and Harman Kardon speakers into the mix.    

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
9 of 9 Dodge

Order books for the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat open in September.     

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

49 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

More Galleries

59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

62 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

45 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos