Next-Gen Chevy Trax SUV Will Debut Later This Year

Reports surfaced last month claiming that General Motors will kill off its Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax subcompact SUVs. Chevy confirmed the discontinuation on Friday, but also said we can expect to see a new Trax before the end of the year.

"Chevy can confirm that production of the current Chevrolet Trax will end in late 2022," a spokesperson said, later adding that the automaker "will reveal an all-new Trax later this year." Production of the next-generation Trax is expected to start in the first half of 2023.

Exactly what's in store for the next-generation Trax remains to be seen. All we know is, General Motors would be smart to better differentiate the Trax from the subcompact (and fresher) Chevy Trailblazer, as the latter has definitely cannibalized sales of the former. There's always a strong possibility of electrification, as well, since Chevy is quickly moving towards an EV-heavy lineup.

We'll know more when the new Trax debuts later in 2022.