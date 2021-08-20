2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal set for October

Chevrolet snuck in a quick announcement this Friday before the weekend and revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06 will debut this fall. Specifically, we'll see the car in all its glory on Oct. 26.

As is often the case with these announcements, Chevy didn't say much else but promised the new Z06 will be a supercar that performs just as well on the Autobahn backroads or famed race tracks. But, we may have a few ideas of what to expect. It's almost certain the latest car will rock a dual-overhead cam, flat-plane crank V8 engine. The C8 R race car introduced this type of power plant for motorsport, and Chevy has hinted in the past the engine's bound for a production car. For racing, it displaces 5.5 liters and makes 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Expect even more power from the Z06, since Corvette Racing needs to abide by motorsport regulations for the C8 R and limit the spec sheet's figures.

We should see this 2023 Corvette Z06 sport a variation of the C8 R's engine, and better yet, it should crank out big horsepower without turbochargers. That's right, this should be a naturally aspirated supercar. Ya-hoo, indeed.

Watch this space because Chevy will more than likely have a few other things to tease leading up to the October reveal. For now, you can watch the supercar in a new video teaser. There, you can adore the Z06 in camouflage, but appreciate the unique body work, new rear spoiler and downright exotic exhaust note.