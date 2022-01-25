The 2023 BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay is weird

BMW

Someone at BMW has been listening to a lot of Shirley Bassey, as the brand is launching a new special edition of the X2 crossover called the Edition GoldPlay. While it will only be available on the 28i versions of the X2 in the US, other markets will get the GoldPlay across the lineup, including the plug-in-hybrid and M35i models you see in these photos.

The main event are the Galvanic Gold graphics along the body side, and the grille outline, mirror caps and wheel inserts are finished in matching gold. The GoldPlay is available in an exclusive San Remo Green paint, but Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey and Storm Bay colors are also offered. The GoldPlay comes with the X2's M Sport package as standard, adding additional gloss black finishes to bits like the B-pillar trim and exhaust tips.

BMW

The GoldPlay's interior boringly comes only in black, though it features Giallo Oro stitching and piping on the dashboard, center console, floor mats and leather M Sport bucket seats. The dashboard has a Golden Mica graphic laser-engraved into the matte trim piece that echoes the exterior stickers, and the side sills say "Edition" in Galvanic Gold with a matching border.

BMW doesn't say exactly what the GoldPlay was actually inspired by, only describing it as having "a heightened sense of extrovert appeal." While we don't yet know how much the GoldPlay will cost, production will start in March.