BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay has lots of gold trim

It will only be available on the 28i models in the US.

1 of 9 BMW

BMW's new X2 Edition GoldPlay special edition has lots of gold trim.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-111
2 of 9 BMW

The exterior gets Galvanic Gold accents on the wheels, grille and mirrors.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-110
3 of 9 BMW

It also has stripes on the doors.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-113
4 of 9 BMW

The interior has Giallo Oro yellow stitching.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-114
5 of 9 BMW

The dashboard has laser-etched trim pieces.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-118
6 of 9 BMW

The door sills are also finished in Galvanic Gold.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-115
7 of 9 BMW

The Edition GoldPlay will only be offered on the X2 28i models in the US.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-116
8 of 9 BMW

Production starts in March.

2023-bmw-x2-edition-goldplay-117
9 of 9 BMW

Pricing hasn't been announced yet.

