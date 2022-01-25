BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay has lots of gold trim

It will only be available on the 28i models in the US.
BMW's new X2 Edition GoldPlay special edition has lots of gold trim.
The exterior gets Galvanic Gold accents on the wheels, grille and mirrors.
It also has stripes on the doors.
The interior has Giallo Oro yellow stitching.
The dashboard has laser-etched trim pieces.
The door sills are also finished in Galvanic Gold.
The Edition GoldPlay will only be offered on the X2 28i models in the US.
Production starts in March.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet.