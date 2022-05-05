Automobiles

2023 Acura Integra Production Kicks Off in Ohio

Acura's new compact hatchback will arrive at dealers in June.

Steven Ewing
From Ohio with love.
Mass production of the new Acura Integra started Thursday with the first cars rolling off the line at the company's plant in Marysville, Ohio. The return of a storied nameplate, Integras are expected to arrive at Acura dealers in June.

Acura recently announced pricing for the 2023 Integra, so we know the five-door hatchback will start at $31,895, including destination. No matter the spec, the Integra is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine producing 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

A continuously variable transmission is standard, and unfortunately, if you want the optional six-speed manual gearbox, you have to pony up for the fully loaded A-Spec model with the Technology package. At $36,895 including destination, this is a much more expensive Integra, but it's one enthusiasts will likely prefer. This top-end trim also gets you adaptive dampers, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a high-quality ELS stereo.

We'll be getting our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Integra later this month, so stay tuned for our full impressions.

