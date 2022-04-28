2023 Acura Integra Will Start at $31,895 and Hit Dealers in Early June

Love it or hate it, the new Acura Integra is coming, and now, thanks to a Thursday announcement from Acura, we know when it's coming and how much it'll cost.

If you want the base Integra with the CVT transmission, you can look forward to paying a not-unreasonable $31,895, including destination. For that money, you get a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 192 pound-feet of torque between 1,800 rpm and 5,000 rpm. That'll probably be a nice-enough car, but you'll really want to spend the extra cash for the higher trim levels.

That's because most of the good stuff comes in when you go to the top-tier A-Spec model with the Technology package. This will set you back $36,895 and gives you the option to get a six-speed manual transmission. The Technology Package brings a ton of goodies with it, like an ELS stereo system (we love the ELS systems in our long-term TLXs), as well as adaptive dampers and a 9-inch touchscreen. That touchscreen is a biggie because the lack of one is one of our big beefs with the otherwise lovely TLX.

Acura plans to start delivering Integras beginning in early June, so there shouldn't be too painful of a wait ahead of you if you want one. Frankly, we can't wait to get behind the wheel.