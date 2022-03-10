2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

1 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
Here's the 2023 Acura Integra.
More specifically, here's the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec.
All Integras have standard LED headlights.
LED taillights are standard, too.
The front end looks great.
We love that the production car looks exactly like the Integra prototype.
A 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine produces 200 horsepower.
You can get a manual transmission, but only on the top spec.
The 2023 Acura Integra will be priced around $30,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos.
