2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

The reborn Integra packs turbo power and an optional manual transmission.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
1 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

Here's the 2023 Acura Integra.

2 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

More specifically, here's the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec.

3 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

All Integras have standard LED headlights.

4 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

LED taillights are standard, too.

5 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

The front end looks great.

6 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

We love that the production car looks exactly like the Integra prototype.

7 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

A 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine produces 200 horsepower. 

8 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

You can get a manual transmission, but only on the top spec.

9 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

The 2023 Acura Integra will be priced around $30,000.

10 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

11 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
12 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
13 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
14 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
15 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
16 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
17 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
18 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
19 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
20 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
21 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
22 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
23 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
24 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
25 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
26 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
27 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
28 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
29 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
30 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
31 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
32 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
33 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
34 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
35 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
36 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
37 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
38 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
39 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
40 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
41 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
42 of 74 Daniel Golson/CNET
